Sports figures sign up to aid Variety’s ‘HeadsUp’ challenge

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ireland – has launched its ‘HeadsUp’ challenge, where people of all ages, genders and abilities can improve their soccer skills and have some fun while raising money for one of Ireland’s oldest children’s charities.

‘HeadsUp’ has received an official endorsement from the FAI with a number of FAI players such as Nathan Collins and Stephen Ward of Stoke City taking up the challenge. The 1997 snooker world champion Ken Doherty, killing it with 12 headers, has also taken the challenge to his Twitter feed.

How to take part in the ‘HeadsUp’ challenge.

Record a video or take a photo wearing your club, country or favourite team jersey doing consecutive headers. Try to get five or more headers and challenge other people you know to do the same.

Text the word ‘Headsup’ to 50300 to donate €4.00 or go to Variety Ireland’s website or social media pages to make an online donation. Share your video or photo on your social media pages using the hashtag: #HEADSUPVARIETY and tag Variety.