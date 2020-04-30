Sports figures sign up to aid Variety’s ‘HeadsUp’ challenge

Doherty and Ward helping to fund raise for one of Ireland’s oldest charities

Ken Doherty: a willing participant in the HeadsUp challenge. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

Ken Doherty: a willing participant in the HeadsUp challenge. Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

 

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ireland – has launched its ‘HeadsUp’ challenge, where people of all ages, genders and abilities can improve their soccer skills and have some fun while raising money for one of Ireland’s oldest children’s charities.

‘HeadsUp’ has received an official endorsement from the FAI with a number of FAI players such as Nathan Collins and Stephen Ward of Stoke City taking up the challenge. The 1997 snooker world champion Ken Doherty, killing it with 12 headers, has also taken the challenge to his Twitter feed.

How to take part in the ‘HeadsUp’ challenge.

Record a video or take a photo wearing your club, country or favourite team jersey doing consecutive headers. Try to get five or more headers and challenge other people you know to do the same.

Text the word ‘Headsup’ to 50300 to donate €4.00 or go to Variety Ireland’s website or social media pages to make an online donation. Share your video or photo on your social media pages using the hashtag: #HEADSUPVARIETY and tag Variety.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.