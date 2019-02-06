Sport Ireland announce investment of nearly €32 million

Overall increase in Sport Ireland investment from 2018 to 2019 is of €4.471m

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey: “The increase in funding this year means that our funded bodies will be well equipped to deliver on their objectives as we look towards next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games and increasing participation in sport across the board.” Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Sport Ireland have announced an investment of nearly €32 million in National Governing Bodies for Sport, direct athlete support and the Local Sports Partnership Network for 2019.

The funding announced - which represents a significant increase on 2018 - includes an investment of €12.845 million in the core activity of National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs), €8.46m in NGB High Performance Programmes, €820,000 in high performance funding for the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland, and €7.29 million in the work of the Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs).

Sport Ireland also announced €500,000 in targeted funding for projects, to assist with the preparation for key events in 2019, along with a further €1.93 million for the International Carding Scheme.

