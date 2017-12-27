South Africa thrash Zimbabwe inside two days

South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs inside two days of the inaugural four-day Test in Port Elizabeth.

The hosts had set a first-innings target of 309 for nine declared on St Stephen’s Day in the day/night encounter, with Aiden Markram making 125 before Zimbabwe had closed on 30 for four.

However, paceman Morne Morkel continued his impressive form to claim five for 21 as the tourists were bowled out for just 68 and forced to follow-on.

Zimbabwe’s recovery never materialised, with Craig Ervine’s 23 the highest score in the second innings before he was trapped lbw by Andile Phehlukwayo.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj helped himself to five for 59 as Zimbabwe were skittled out for 121 runs in 42.3 overs just ahead of the dinner break.

Phehlukwayo finished with five wickets in the match and Rabada three.