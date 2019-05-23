Sonia O’Sullivan: Female athletes must remember that sponsorships are a privilege
Taking time out to have a baby is athlete’s decision – not the responsibility of shoe firm
Alysia Montaño at the US Track & Field Championships in Sacramento, California in 2017. Montaño complained about the treatment of female athletes by certain shoe companies whenever the athlete decides to take time out to have a baby. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images
There is a sense of privilege and entitlement that comes with being successful in any sport that hasn’t always been there, and certainly not to the extent that we often see now.
When I was still competing most elite athletes I knew went out and felt the need to earn their rewards, rather than take any of them for granted. Men and women, and including myself.