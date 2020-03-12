Sonia O’Sullivan: Coronavirus has cast cloud of uncertainty over Olympics
Too soon to tell if Tokyo will go ahead, but athletes are now in an impossible situation
A woman wearing a face mask walks in front an Olympics poster in Tokyo. Japan and Olympic organisers are at pains to insist the summer Games are on, despite the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Philip Fong/AFP via Getty
I know from my own experience that every Olympic year can be strange and unpredictable at the best of times. We’re now fast discovering what an Olympic year is like at the worst of times.
I woke up on Tuesday to read the New York Half-Marathon was the latest sporting event to be cancelled. It was all set for this Sunday – 25,000 runners entered for a run across Manhattan and Brooklyn, who are now being told to stay at home. But will they?