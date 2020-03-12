I know from my own experience that every Olympic year can be strange and unpredictable at the best of times. We’re now fast discovering what an Olympic year is like at the worst of times.

I woke up on Tuesday to read the New York Half-Marathon was the latest sporting event to be cancelled. It was all set for this Sunday – 25,000 runners entered for a run across Manhattan and Brooklyn, who are now being told to stay at home. But will they?