Sonia O'Sullivan: Back eating and drinking like an Olympic athlete

Now more than ever elite athletes are focused on good basic nutrition, refuelling and recovery

Sonia O'Sullivan

Sonia O’Sullivan on site with the Nike-sponsored training group at Brigham Young University, in Utah. Photograph: David Urista

Sonia O’Sullivan on site with the Nike-sponsored training group at Brigham Young University, in Utah. Photograph: David Urista

It’s been a while since I’ve been around elite distance runners for the best part of their training day, and naturally enough some things haven’t changed.

Talk of the track session to come, or the one just done, who is racing next and where and also what’s the most important thing to help ensure maximum recovery from it all.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.