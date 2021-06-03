Sonia O'Sullivan: Back eating and drinking like an Olympic athlete
Now more than ever elite athletes are focused on good basic nutrition, refuelling and recovery
Sonia O’Sullivan on site with the Nike-sponsored training group at Brigham Young University, in Utah. Photograph: David Urista
It’s been a while since I’ve been around elite distance runners for the best part of their training day, and naturally enough some things haven’t changed.
Talk of the track session to come, or the one just done, who is racing next and where and also what’s the most important thing to help ensure maximum recovery from it all.