Sock qualifies for ATP Tour finals by clinching Paris Masters title

American Jack Sock won the Paris Masters after beating Filip Krajinovic on Sunday.

The world number 22 came from behind to win 5-7 6-4 6-1 against Serbian qualifier Krajinovic to seal a spot in the end-of-season ATP Tour Finals.

Sock is the first American to lift a singles trophy at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 level since Andy Roddick in Miami in 2010.

“There have been a lot of firsts,” Sock said in quotes on the ATP Tour’s official website. “It started at the French Open with my first fourth round of a Slam, now I’ve won my first Masters 1000 in Paris.

“This will be my first time in the top 10 and this will be the first time making the year-end Finals. So there’s a lot going on right now emotionally and I can’t wait to enjoy it all with my team.”

The 25-year-old, who beat Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the second round despite trailing 5-1 in the final set, was broken twice in the first set as Krajinovic went ahead.

But Sock hit back to take the second set 6-4 after breaking Krajinovic in the first and fifth games.

He then won six straight games in the final set – after Krajinovic had won the first – to take the title.