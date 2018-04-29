Slick Katie Taylor unifies world lightweight titles in New York

Katie Tayor is a unified lightweight world champion after she beat Argentina’s Victoria Bustos in a unanimous points decision in New York on Saturday night.

Taylor, in her ninth professional bout, was awarded the fight 99-91, 99-91, 98-92 on the cards after a supreme display at the Barclays Centre.

Victory saw her claim the IBF lightweight title, to add to the WBA belt she secured in Cardiff last October.

Fighting on the undercard of Daniel Jacobs’ middleweight clash with Maciej Sulecki, 31-year-old Taylor was stepping into the ring with a fighter two years her junior but with more experience in the professional ranks.

Indeed this was Bustos’ 23rd pro bout and the sixth defence of her IBF title - however it was also her first fight outside of Argentina.

Katie Taylor catches Victoria Bustos with a left hook durnig her victory in New York. Photograph: Matt Heasley/Inpho

Taylor meanwhile was making the second defence of her WBA belt, following on from her win over America’s Jessica McCaskill in London last December.

And it was the Bray fighter who started the brightest in the Big Apple, showing her usual speed and snap to dominate the opening rounds against her younger opponent.

Taylor refused to engage Bustos on the inside - stepping in and out of range and controlling the ring beautifully - and her dominance was reflected in the judges’ cards.

Despite being comprehensively outgunned Bustos proved her durability, and she dragged Taylor into a firefight in the seventh and eighth - landing one particularly good uppercut in the latter - but the WBA champion was more than equal to the challenge when trading in the middle of the ring.

Bustos entered the last knowing she needed to knock Taylor out but she struggled to lay a glove on the former five-time world amateur champion, who saw out the final round with aplomb to seal a fine performance.

More to follow.