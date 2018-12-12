Sky to end its involvement in cycling in 2019

Team Sky will continue to race under a different name if a new backer is secured
Team Sky director Dave Brailsford says his team are open minded about working with a new partner. Photograph: Getty Images

Sky will end its involvement in cycling in 2019 after more than a decade of backing.

The decision will bring to a conclusion Sky’s ownership and sponsorship of Team Sky, which will continue to race under a different name if a new backer is secured to provide funding from the beginning of 2020.

The team will compete as Team Sky for the last time during the 2019 road racing season.

They have won 322 races including eight Grand Tours, 52 other stage races and 25 one-day races.

Sky principal Dave Brailsford said: “While Sky will be moving on at the end of next year, the team is open minded about the future and the potential of working with a new partner, should the right opportunity present itself.

“For now, I would like to thank all Team Sky riders and staff, past and present — and above all the fans who have supported us on this adventure.

“We aren’t finished yet by any means. There is another exciting year of racing ahead of us and we will be doing everything we can to deliver more Team Sky success in 2019.”

