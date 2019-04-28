Sinead Diver finishes seventh in the London Marathon

She hadn’t travelled 10,500 miles to get herself on TV, and in the end Sinead Diver was rewarded for her sheer courage and brilliant determination to finish seventh best woman in the London Marathon.

With that Diver again improved her marathon best to 2:24:11, at the age of 42 knocking over a minute off the 2:25:19 she ran to win the Melbourne Marathon last October, that already the second fastest ever by an Irish woman over the classic distance.

It was another remarkable run on several counts for the Mayo-born Diver, now representing Australia, who travelled back from her adopted home in Melbourne for the sole purpose of mixing it with the very best women marathon runners in the world: London’s elite field certainly boasted that.

Indeed Diver was only elite woman to go with the pacemakers for the first half of the race, and found herself some 14 seconds clear of the main group when passing halfway in 71:22, Diver was passed not long after, and while Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei produced the fastest second half ever of a women’s marathon to take the win in 2:18:20, improving on her second place from last year, there was still plenty for Diver to be happy about.

There were natural fears that early front-running may come back to haunt her, Diver at one point 35 seconds ahead of the main chasing pack as they approached halfway. Instead she held her pace and nerve, despite being largely isolated, her top-10 finish effectively guaranteeing her selection for the Tokyo Olympics next year (London being one of the six Marathon Majors where under the new IAAF qualifying criteria, the top-10 gain selection).

Diver’s 2:24:11 is also well inside the official Tokyo standard of 2:29:30, all the more impressive considering she only took up competitive running around nine years ago, after moving to Australia in 2002 for work purposes.

“I wasn’t expecting to find myself in the lead, obviously, but I was just running my own race, prefer to keep in steady, and happy to have held on in the end,” she said afterwards.

Now the mother of two young sons, and still very much the Irish woman running for Australia - as Diver is happy and proud to put it - she also moves ever closer to Catherina McKiernan’s Irish record of 2:22:23, set in Amsterdam in 1999. Diver’s 2:24:11 here, incidentally, is faster than the 2:26:26 that McKiernan clocked when winning the London Marathon in 1998.

Helped a little too by perfect marathon running conditions - Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge defending his London title for a record fourth time, winning in 2:02:37, the second fastest official time in marathon history after his own world record of 2:01:39, set in Berlin last September. Britain’s Mo Farah found that pace too hot to handle, dropping back around halfway, though still holding on for fifth in 2:05:39, just shy of his best of 2:05:11 run in Chicago last October.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s race in London. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty

Diver had quietly hinted at another personal best going into the race, and possibly the Australian record of 2:22:36, set by Benita Willis Johnson in 2006; she’d only be eligible for the latter, and not the Irish record, but again considers herself in the mix for both. All her family had travelled from Belmullet in west Mayo to be in London to cheer her on, including her mum and dad, three sisters, and her brother.

“I do still see myself as an Irish woman representing Australia, even after 17 years in Australia now, I do still feel very Irish,” she said before Sunday’s race. “It’s unusual, but that’s the reality, and I’m really proud to be representing both countries in the way that I am.”

The story of Diver’s move to Australia has been told many times: by her own birthright, naturally, she first qualified to run for Ireland, before moving with her Limerick-born husband Colin to Melbourne in 2002, now also home to their two sons Eddie (9) and Dara (6). After Athletics Ireland tightened the marathon qualifying time for the 2015 World Championships in Berlin (45 seconds faster than Diver’s best), she opted to represent Australia; likewise at the 2017 World Championships in London, which would mean sitting out four years if she wanted to represent Ireland again.

“The Irish thing is still very much in my heart, it might not say it paper, but I consider myself lucky to be part of both, and I’m thankful for the support,” she told The Irish Times during the week. “There’s no negativity around it anymore.

She also credits her improvements over the last year to a switch to a new training group at the Melbourne Track Club, under the guidance of Nic Bideau, Sonia O’Sullivan’s husband, although she still trains in her spare time, away from family and IT work commitments.

“I’ve actually switched roles, upped my hours, 11-5, five days a week, which gives me more time in the mornings and evenings to train,” she added, “but with two kids as well, training is still all around that.”

All her preparations for London suggested another lifetime best was on the cards: in the six months since Melbourne, she improved her track times over 5,000m (15:23.65) and 10,000m (31:50.98), before running 1:08:55 for the half marathon in Japan in February, the fastest ever time for a woman over the age of the 40.

Best of the Irish in the men’s race was national champion Mick Clohisey, who clocked 2:15:06 to finish in 25th place, just off his own lifetime best of 2:14:55, and putting himself in the early mix for Tokyo 2020 selection.