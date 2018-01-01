Shenzhen Open: Sharapova enjoys straight sets victory

Russian next faces 2017 runner-up Alison Riske, who knocked out fifth seed Wang Qiang
Maria Sharapova of Russia returns against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at the Shenzhen Open in China. Photograph: Getty Images

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at the Shenzhen Open in China. Photograph: Getty Images

 

World number one Simona Halep swatted aside American Nicole Gibbs while Maria Sharapova was flawless in her straight sets victory over Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu in the opening round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

Halep, who sealed a 6-4 6-1 victory, struck three aces and fired 12 winners and was at her aggressive best to set up a second round clash with China’s Duan Yingying who defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 7-5.

Simona Halep of Romania returns against Nicole Gibbs of the US in the first round of the Shenzhen Open tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Getty Images
Simona Halep of Romania returns against Nicole Gibbs of the US in the first round of the Shenzhen Open tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Getty Images

“It’s always nice to play here in Shenzhen,” said Halep, who captured the Shenzhen Open title in 2015. “It’s my first victory this year as number one in the world, so I’m happy and enjoying the time.”

Five-time Major victor Sharapova hit 18 winners and needed an hour and 22 minutes to despatch the seasoned Buzarnescu 6-3 6-0 for a winning start to the year.

“Every match gets tougher and as a competitor and someone who tries to be realistic, I like to only look ahead to the next opponent,” said Sharapova after the match.

The Russian next faces 2017 runner-up Alison Riske, who upset China’s fifth seed Wang Qiang on Sunday.

“She beat a crowd favourite yesterday, so I know I have a tough match ahead, but I just want to keep playing better, and keep improving no matter who is across the net.”

Unseeded Danka Kovinic, ranked 123 in the world, stunned Greek seventh-seeded Maria Sakkari 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Local hope Zhang Shuai powered past Russia’s Anna Blinkova 6-3 6-4 and was joined in the next round by Timea Babos who beat China’s Wang Xiyu 6-1 6-1. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.