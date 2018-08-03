Shane Ryan smashes his own Irish 50m backstroke record

Shane Ryan smashed his own Irish 50m backstroke record at the European Championships in Glasgow on Friday, recording the third fastest time in the world this year.

The 24-year-old topped the morning heats in a time of 24.32, taking a massive four-tenths of a second off his previous best of 24.72.

Ryan’s swim was the highlight of a great morning for Irish swimmers where two other Irish senior and one junior record fell.

Speaking after the race, Ryan said: “I executed the race as I was supposed to, I was really happy with it, with the time. I had good competitors, I’ve just got to go back tonight and swim faster and just get in a lane for finals.”

Teenager Conor Ferguson also secured a semi-final place in the 50m backstroke, the 18-year-old Dubliner breaking his own Irish junior record to finish fourth in his heat and advance in 11th overall in 25.08, Ferguson knocked .16 off his best time of 25.24.

Ryan will take a centre lane in this evening’s second semi-final at 5.25pm with Ferguson swimming in the first semi-final.

Darragh Greene swam a new Irish best of 1:00.20 in the 100m breaststroke, taking one hundredth of a second off his Irish record from April this year (1:00.21).

“I’m delighted to get back, my main focus was just to get back and to have a pb is more than that,so I’m delighted overall,” said Greene. “This morning I wasn’t happy with my turn or breakouts so it cost me a good bit, it’s good to have that mistake and still get a pb from it so I know what to work on this evening.’

Greene advanced in 11th place with Olympic and World champion Adam Peaty leading the field in 57.89. The National Centre Dublin swimmer competes in this evening’s second semi-final at 5.39pm.

Ireland’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Ryan, David Thompson, Jordan Sloan and Robbie Powell completed the morning with a third Irish senior record. The quartet took almost two seconds off the 2017 record (3:19.39) with Powell taking them home in 3:17.55 to finish fourth in their heat and 12th overall.