Shane Getkate’s whirlwind 74 sets up victory for Ireland Wolves

An unbeaten 74 from 40 balls by Shane Getkate, as part of an 89-run 10th-wicket partnership with Peter Chase, helped Ireland Wolves to a convincing 94-run victory over Netherlands A in the first match of the series at Oak Hill Cricket Ground in Wicklow on Tuesday.

Having been put in to bat Ireland lost both openers with just 25 on the board but a 92-run stand between skipper Harry Tector (69) and George Dockrell (34) moved the home side into three figures.

The loss of Tector was followed by wickets falling at regular intervals as Ireland were reduced to 187 for nine.

The final-wicket partnership brought Ireland up to 276 for nine from their 50 overs and the Dutch never recovered from losing their first three wickets with just four runs scored.

They were eventually bowled out for 182 with Getkate adding two wickets to his earlier vital innings.

The two sides meet again at the same venue on Wednesday.

Ireland Wolves 276-9 (50 ovs) (S Getkate 74no, H Tector 69; P Boissevain 3-46), Netherlands A 182 (45.5 ovs) (L van Beek 59no, T Visee 42; S Getkate 2-26, C Young 2-37). Ireland Wolves won by 94 runs