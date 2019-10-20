Shandon sculler Jack Dorney third in men’s youth singles in Boston

Shandon sculler Jack Dorney took third in the men’s youth singles at the huge Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The 18-year-old won the event last year, but this time that honour went to Nicholas Aronow, an American junior international single sculler.

An Irish men’s masters eight, drawn from a collection of clubs, finished fourth in the 50-plus race. There were 41 finishers.

Shane O’Driscoll was one of the success stories of the first Ireland trial at the National Rowing Centre. The Skibbereen man, who returned to lightweight rowing after campaigning as a heavyweight for two seasons, was second to Paul O’Donovan in the lightweight singles trial on Saturday, and teamed up with O’Donovan in the top lightweight double on the Sunday.

Junior single sculler Alison Bergin of Fermoy also impressed. She was teamed up with Molly Curry to form the top junior double on the Sunday.

Lightweight rower Margaret Cremen made a notable return to trialling for the international system.