Serena Williams withdraws from Sharapova clash with injury

American was due to take on longtime rival in fourth round of French Open on Monday
Serena Williams speaks during a press conference after withdrawing from her fourth round match with Maria Sharapova at the French Open. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Serena Williams speaks during a press conference after withdrawing from her fourth round match with Maria Sharapova at the French Open. Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Serena Williams has withdrawn from her fourth-round clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open through injury.

The 36-year-old American, playing in her first grand slam since giving birth to her daughter in September, said she has a muscle problem.

The showdown with Sharapova was eagerly awaited given the colourful history between the pair, and Williams’ dominant record over the Russian of 19 wins to two.

She said: “Unfortunately I’ve been having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve so it’s actually hard to play when I can’t physically serve.

“I’m beyond disappointed. I gave up so much from time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

Williams revealed she first felt the injury against third-round opponent Julia Goerges on Saturday, yet she still played doubles with sister Venus on Sunday.

“That’s when I started to feel it. I was, like, it was really painful and I didn’t know what it was,” she added.

“In my doubles yesterday I tried a lot of different tapings, and I tried lots of different types of support to see how it would feel under match circumstance.

“It didn’t really get a lot better.

“So I’m going to get an MRI tomorrow. I’m going to stay here and see some of the doctors here, see as many specialists as I can. And I won’t know that until I get those results.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.