Sebastian Vettel takes pole position in Canada

Ferrari driver ‘full of adernaline’ after he beats Lewis Hamilton to top spot

Sebastian Vettel has taken pole position in Canada. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

Sebastian Vettel has beaten Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver delivered with his final lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to secure his first pole in 17 races.

Hamilton joins Vettel on the front row of the grid, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari.

“I am full of adrenaline,” said Vettel. “The feeling in the car when it just keeps coming and you feel the grip and you go for it, it was just one of those laps.

“The last weeks have been quite tough for us, so I am pleased for the team. The car felt good and we can carry that into the race. We will try everything.”

Hamilton, who heads into tomorrow’s race with a 17-point championship advantage over team-mate Valtteri Bottas, said: “ I don’t feel disappointment. We gave it everything we could.

“I am happy with the job. This is good, and this is how racing should be. I am glad I could split the Ferraris. Hopefully we can put on a good show.”

