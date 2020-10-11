Sanita Puspure wraps up another rowing gold in Poznan

Conditions were magnificently pristine and in the end the rowing was too from Sanita Puspure, who has wrapped up in gold the medal haul for the seven Irish crews at the European championships in Poznan, Poland.

Going into her women’s single sculls final as only the fifth fastest qualifier from her semi-final, Puspure called on all her strength and experience to brilliantly defend the title she won in Lucerne last year, thus becoming a double World and European champion at the age of 38.

As she did last year, Puspure timed her effort to perfection, allowing some of her younger rivals get a slight start on her, sitting in fourth after 500 metres, before taking command at the 1,000 mark. By then she had only a split second lead on the Austrian Magdalena Lobnig, but pulled away from there to win by over a full boat length, clocking 7:36.04, with Lobnig second 2.42 seconds back. The young Greek rower Anneta Kyridou finished third.

It’s a sixth international rowing medal for Puspure - she has also won European bronze twice before - having also experienced several near podium misses. But two months shy of her 39th birthday, Puspure has laid down another big marker before Tokyo 2021.

It topped off a highly productive day on the water for the Irish crews.

Fintan Mccarthy won Ireland’s first bronze medal at this year’s European Championships on Sunday morning. Photo: Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After winning a World championship gold medal with Paul O’Donovan last year in the men’s lightweight double scull, Fintan McCarthy was rowing solo this time and went for the proverbial broke - setting a ferocious stroke rate from the gun and still leading through the 1,500-metre mark by just over a second.

The 23-year was passed in the last 500m stretch of water, Norway’s experienced Kristoffer Brun coming from some distance back to take gold in 6:58.75, with the young Italian Niels Torre (21) taking silver in 6:59.11.

McCarthy crossed the line in 7:0215, duly rewarded with the bronze medal after his brave and properly determined effort, another international medal for the 23 year-old and his club Skibbereen, and also his coach Dominic Casey.

Not long after that, and having already won gold in the men’s double at the Under-23 European championships last month, Ronan Byrne and Daire Lynch also won a bronze medal after a more even-judged effort, sitting in fourth at the 500m mark, then moving steadily into third, finishing just under three seconds down on the Dutch crew who took gold in 6:18:69. With the Swiss crew winning second.

Immediately after that a similarly young women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh - a new combination in that boat - defied their lack of experience to win a third bronze for the Irish team.

Gold there, as expected, went to the Dutch crew, silver medal winners at last year’s World Championships, winning in 6:35.49, with the young Irish quartet ending up in close sprint finish with the Italians for second, only to lose out by .37 of a second, nonetheless impressive in winning bronze.

Earlier, the women’s pair of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty, both aged only 22, finished fifth in the A Final. Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen also finished second in the lightweight women’s double scull B Final, and Lydia Heaphy won in her lightweight women’s singles B Final.

More than 570 top rowers from 31 nations are present in Poznan. As a result of the global pandemic it is only the third on-water competition of the 2020 international season, following the European Under 23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany and the European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia - both staged last month.