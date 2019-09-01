Sanita Puspure defends her World Championship gold in Austria

Sanita Puspure punched the air as she won gold for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships in Austria on Sunday. She added it to the silver of the Ireland double scull of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne to make it a wonderful day for the Irish.

This was a tough race at the end of a tough year for Puspure. Emma Twigg of New Zealand laid down a formidable pace, and led through the middle stages and all the way to 1,500 metres. Puspure chased her down, kept her head wonderfully well and passed her in the final 500 metres to retain her title with a clear water win.

Puspure said that she was thinking of her sister Inese, who died of cancer this year. She had been with her at the end but put her grief aside to race here. “Now I can go home and cry my eyes out,” she said.

Doyle and Byrne grabbed a silver which seemed unlikely for most of their race.

China took control of the race almost from the start line and Ireland were fourth all the way to 1,000 metres – and seemed too far back to influence the race.

But they found speed when they needed it. They passed Switzerland and Poland and bore down on the Chinese. The men in red did not falter, even as Doyle and Byrne – cheered on by the Irish in the crowd – overlapped them.

The Ireland medal tally was a remarkable two golds, a silver and a bronze. Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy had won their gold on Saturday in the lightweight double sculls.

Four boats were qualified for the Olympics to make it the best World Championships for the team in green.