Sanita Puspure and Paul O’Donovan set new Irish indoor records

World champions take titles at the University of Limerick

Liam Gorman in Limerick

Sanita Puspure after setting a new Irish record at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships at the University of Limerick on Saturday. Photograph: Liam Gorman

Sanita Puspure after setting a new Irish record at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships at the University of Limerick on Saturday. Photograph: Liam Gorman

 

World champions Sanita Puspure and Paul O’Donovan both set new Irish records at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in the University of Limerick on Saturday.

Puspure set a superb time of six minutes 35.9 seconds, matching her personal best and making it the fastest time ever recorded by a woman at the championships. Ireland internationals Aifric Keogh and Monika Dukarska finished second and third, both lopping big numbers off their personal best times. Puspure thanked the organiser, Joe Cantillon, afterwards for the improved ventilation at the venue.

O’Donovan’s time of 6:06.2 was the best recorded by a lightweight at this event. He was most closely challenged by twins Fintan and Jake McCarthy of Skibbereen. O’Donovan competed for UCC, which was named as the best club overall – although the world champion wore an Angola top, as his UCC one did not arrive until later.

The fastest heavyweight man was Irish single sculls champion Fionnan Crowley of Castleconnell, while the fastest junior was 16-year-old Tristan Orlic, who set a remarkable time of 6:16.7. Zoe McCutcheon of Enniskillen was the fastest junior woman.

Alex Byrne of Shandon also set a new Irish record in the men’s under-23 event.

IRISH INDOOR ROWING CHAMPIONSHIPS
(at University of Limerick)

Selected Results – Men
Open: F Crowley (Castleconnell) 5:59.6, 2 P Boomer (Belfast RC) 6:10.2, 3 G Patterson (Sligo) 6:14.5. Under 23: 1 A Byrne (Shandon) 6:04.6. 2 R Corrigan (Queen’s) 6:09.2, 3 D Breen (UCC) 6:11.8. Lightweight: P O’Donovan (UCC) 6:06.2, 2 J McCarthy (Skibbereen) 6:17.1, 3 F McCarthy (Skibbereen) 6:18.6. U-23 Lightweight: H Sutton (UCC) 6:22.4, 2 M Taylor (Queen’s) 6:24.2, 3 N Beggan (Commercial) 6:25.3. Jun 18: 1 T Orlic (Neptune) 6:16.7, 2 J O’Donovan (Castleconnell) 6:19.3, 3 M Gallagher (St Joseph’s) 6:20.1. Jun 16: M O’Grady (Athlone) 6:43.6.

Women
Open: 1 S Puspure (Old Collegians) 6:35.9. 2 A Keogh (UCC) 6:45.4, 3 M Dukarska (Killorglin) 6:49.3. Under-23: 1 E Hegarty (UCC) 6:55.7, 2 E Lambe (UCD) 6:58.9, 3 T Hanlon (UCC) 7:08.7. Lightweight: D Walsh (Skibbereen) 7:17.1. U-23 Lightweight: A Casey (UCC) 7:23.7, 2 L Heaphy (Skibbereen) 7:33.7, 3 A Keating (Skibbereen) 7:42.0. Jun 18: 1 Z McCutcheon (Enniskillen) 7:12.4, C Kirwan (St Michael’s) 7:15.0, 3 R O’Donoghue (Killorglin) 7:15.1. Jun 16: A Moloney (Commercial) 7:30.2.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.