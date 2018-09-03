Sanita Puspure and Donovan brothers are top hopes for World Championships

David Mannion leaves NUIG to start a job as a lead coach with Tideway Scullers’ in London
Ireland’s Sanita Puspure will be a medal contender at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s Sanita Puspure will be a medal contender at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria. Photograph: Inpho

 

The Ireland team for the World Rowing Championships flies out to Bulgaria today (Tuesday). The team of 18 athletes in eight crews is one of the biggest the country has chosen. They returned from training camps in Italy and Spain and had a quick turnaround before departing again.

Single sculler Sanita Puspure and the lightweight double of Paul and Gary O’Donovan are the top hopes for medals in Plovdiv. The O’Donovans start their programme on Sunday.

The Championships has an entry of 900 athletes from 62 countries.

One of Ireland’s top club coaches, David Mannion, has left NUIG and will start a job as a lead coach with Tideway Scullers’ in London on September 8th. The NUIG coach from 2012 to 2018 and a multiple championship winner with the college has moved quickly.

Mannion told The Irish Times the change was a chance for him to concentrate on long term development. He also spoke of the funding of the sport in Ireland being a central problem. He had not been a key part of the High Performance system and said that the chance of building a paying career outside that system in Ireland was low.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.