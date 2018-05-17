Sam Bennett takes stage 12 of the Giro D’Italia

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has taken stage 12 of the Giro D’Italia - his second stage victory in this year’s race.

In soaking conditions, 27-year-old Bennett took the stage ahead of Danny Van Poppel of the Netherlands and Italy’s Niccolo Bonifazio.

Bennett’s victory means the Bora -Hansgrohe rider emulates Stephen Roche, who won two stages of the race in 1987.

Britain’s Simon Yates maintains his overall lead, with Tom Dumoulin trailing him by 47 seconds.

More to follow.