Sam Bennett takes over green jersey as Alaphilippe stripped of yellow

So a first Tour de France stage win remains elusive and yet there was plenty of redemption for Sam Bennett after he secured a first green jersey with his third place finish in the stage 5 bunch sprint into Privas on Wednesday.

With Belgian rider Wout van Aert timing the testing run-in to perfection to seal another stage win for Team Jumbo-Visma, ahead of Cees Bol from Team Sunweb, Bennett came in a close third, in truth never ideally placed to win this one, but crucially ahead of Peter Sagan in fourth, the Bora-hansgrohe rider who had started the day in the green jersey.

It finished this day on the back of Bennett – the 29-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir thus winning his first green jersey as the overall leader in the points classification, and joining an exclusive club of Irish riders in the long history of the Tour. He’s the first to wear the green jersey since fellow Carrick-on-Suir rider Seán Kelly back in 1989, the last time he won four in succession. And only the third ever: Stephen Roche also wore green jersey for two stages in the 1987 Tour, before he won the outright race.

The leader’s yellow jersey changed hands too, only in more controversial circumstances, when Bennett’s Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Julian Alaphilippe saw Adam Yates inherit the yellow jersey, after Alaphilippe was hit with a time penalty at the end of the stage, the race commissaires taking 20 seconds off the French rider for an illegal feed inside the final 20km.

The decision saw Mitchelton-Scott’s Yates, who began the day four seconds down, elevated into the race lead, becoming just the ninth Briton in history to don the yellow jersey. As a result Alaphilippe drops back to 16th, now 16 seconds behind, having taken over the lead on stage 2.

Indeed news of Alaphilippe’s post-race time penalty took a little of the shine off Bennett’s celebrations in green. “It’s a bit disappointing,” he said. “We only heard about it obviously after the finish. It’s a bit of the highs and lows today. We thought we’d have yellow and green but unfortunately we don’t have it now.

“I’m honoured to wear [green] at least once and I’m really happy that happened today. It’s hard to go for stages and the green jersey – today I was so focused on the green I almost forgot to really, really try to win.

“I’ve never had such mixed feelings in my career. I’m really happy to have green but sad to have lost the stage. But I did everything I could. In the last two kilometres I didn’t have the legs to sprint, but I’m pretty happy with my performance in the end.”

The green jersey will be some redemption and most welcome, given it came four days after first hopes of an Irish stage win and a first yellow jersey in 33 years fell just short in stage 1 on Saturday afternoon, as Bennett finished a desperately close fourth on the final bunch sprint down the fast Promenade des Anglais. On Monday Caleb Ewan from Australia nailed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3, just edging past Bennett in the final metres to leave him in the runner-up spot.

The green jersey rewards the Tour’s most consistent finisher, usually a sprinter, based on points gained from intermediate sprints and end of stage placing.

Bennett started stage 5 level on points with Sagan, both riders on 83 points each. Sagan, however, retained the green jersey for the stage and the 127th time in his career (including a record seven trips to the final podium as overall points classification winner in his career) given he remained ahead of Bennett in the GC, the Slovak rider sitting in 101st, while Bennett started in 156th.

That changed on the stage 5 intermediate sprint at L’Épine, after 48 km, where Bennett took the win and the virtual green by taking the 20 points, with Sagan taking fourth. He’s now on 123 points, nine ahead of Sagan’s 114, and clearly intent on wearing to all the way to Paris.

Nicolas Roche suffered the most of the Irish trio on the day, finishing 169th in the group that came in 7:07 in arrears, while Dan Martin also lost some more time when he crossed the line in 137th, 4:50 back.