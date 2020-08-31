Sam Bennett suffers stage heartbreak as Caleb Ewan pounces at the death

Even closer, still so far away, this time Sam Bennett coming within a split second of making hope and expectation perfectly rhyme, only to the lose out on the finish line to Caleb Ewan from Australia who took stage 3 of the Tour de France after the 198-km run from Nice to Sisteron.

Looking to become only the sixth Irish rider in history to win the famous accolade, Bennett appeared to have judged his final sprint to absolute perfection, riding first off the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead-out train, then opening a lead of the chasing bunch, only for Ewan to burst past in the last few metres.

Ewan won three stages in last year’s race, earning him the moniker “fastest rider of the world”, this year riding with a new team Lotto-Soudal, and the 29-year-old Bennett didn’t disguise his disgust having had a potentially historic victory snatched away from him on the line.

There was a slight hilly road into the final flat open sprint, after a final roundabout, and the lead-out train proved again crucial, with Deceuninck-QuickStep doing everything right for Bennett, the team the previous day also winning stage 2 into Nice and the yellow jersey thanks to the French all-rounder Julian Alaphilippe.

The route followed the magnificently scenic Route Napoléon, rolling up over 3km in vertical climbing, and despite a long breakaway by French rider Jerome Cousin, this one was always like develop into a sprinter’s paradise down the last 50km from the beautiful Digne les Bains, where Bennett’s hunger for the stage win became increasingly evident.

It came two days after hopes of an Irish stage win and a first yellow jersey in 33 years fell just short on Saturday afternoon, as Bennett finished a desperately close fourth on the final bunch sprint down the fast Promenade des Anglais.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider looked to have given himself every chance of victory on that occasion too as he took up his position to the left of the finish, but it was Kristoff Alexander from UAE-Team Emirates who made the decisive push from the right, a fourth ever stage win for the Norwegian rider.

Bennett was also looking to become only the second even Irish rider to win stages in all Grand Tours, equalling Shay Elliott, and the feat that eluded both Seán Kelly and Stephen Roche. With Tuesday’s stage 4 moving into the mountains, Bennett’s quest to repeat that feat must await another few days at least.