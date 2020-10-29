Sam Bennett stripped of a second stage win at this year’s Vuelta a España

Just when it seemed everything and everyone had been perfectly aligned and all Sam Bennett had to do was ride off the train and work his magic, which is exactly what he did, the Irish rider later found himself relegated from his second stage win of the Vuelta a España.

Initially it seemed the only danger was that Bennett was making it look easy, which of course it wasn’t, still that didn’t stop him from sitting up on his bike at the line and clenching his fists, as well he might.

Just under half an hour later, Bennett already completing his victory interview and believing he had taken his 50th career victory and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s 100th Grand Tour stage, word emerged the race commissaires ruled he had been overly aggressive in the way he shoulder charged Emils Liepins out of the way, even after it appeared the Trek-Segafredo rider tried to push his way into Bennett’s lead-out train. Liepins ended up 13th on the stage.

The commissaries decision stood, however, Bennett relegated to 110th on the stage, or the back of the main peloton that crossed the line, while Pascal Ackermann of his former team Bora-Hansgrohe was awarded the stage win.

The race replay did show Bennett bumping his shoulders into Liepins and again a second time before focusing on his sprint, his team then confirming: “After a complaint from another team, whose rider tried to barge into Sam’s train, who defended his position, Sam has been relegated by the race Commissaires.”

Such decisions are part of bunch sprinting but it will hurt Bennett, originally thinking his stage 9 win into Aguilar de Campoo, in the north country province of Palencia, was his ninth Grand Tour stage win in all, freshly topping up his cannonball win on the stage 4 finish into Ejea de los Caballeros last Friday.

Dit is helemaal niet je positie behouden, dit is gewoon je positie eerlijk dreigen te verliezen en iemand een kwak uitdelen om die te behouden. pic.twitter.com/jVfDXD2B7h — Elias Corneillie (@Elias_Be) October 29, 2020

“It was a long final sprint, slightly uphill, into a headwind, and we had to come from behind at speed,” Bennett had originally said after he finished just under a bike length ahead of his former team-mate Ackermann, with Gerben Thijssen from Lotto Soudal equally close in third.

“It was a big fight, we had some guys nearly put us in the barriers trying to take the wheel, so a bit sketchy . . . ”

Indeed. Only inside the last 5km did the peloton get their engines properly racing, several sketchy turns adding to the nerves, the last of which came with just 1.3km to go. Although from there it seemed Bennett displayed all his usual power and experience, hitting the front for the first time inside the last 50m, Jasper Philipsen, the young Belgian rider from UAE Team Emirates who took second to Bennett last Friday, fading to fifth. Then word of the revised result came through.

Last Friday, Bennett did help secure back-to-back stage wins for two different Irish riders for the first time in Grand Tour cycling history, after Dan Martin’s win on stage 3. So it wasn’t yet his Grand Tour stage win number nine – to go with his two in the Tour this year, including the last stage on the Champs-Élysées, two in the Vuelta last year, and three in the 2018 Giro d’Italia, with a few runner-up positions too.

His Deceuninck-Quick Step had been carefully controlling the peloton from as far out as 85km to go; Ackermann did have a minor crash some 100km from home, tangling with Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), though both got back on their bikes.

The entire peloton got a sort of sneak preview of the finish, first riding into Aguilar de Campoo with 34km to go, before heading out for a closing lap of the area. After the stage 8 finish on the Moncalvillo on Wednesday, unquestionably the toughest day this year, it was no great wonder the day was an otherwise entirely casual grind down the 157km from Castrillo del Val, in fairness the first properly handy stage since the race start last Tuesday week.

The two-man breakaway of Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-Bh) had some road of their own for a long time, before being swallowed up with 22km to go.

That bunch finish also means no change in the leader’s red jersey at the stage 9 finish; Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) had moved closer to Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on Thursday, but the Ecuadorian holds on to La Roja with a 13-second advantage on the Slovenian champion, and Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation is still third (+28’’).

Friday’s stage 10 from Castro Urdiales to Suances is a little longer at 187.4km, but again mostly flat, Bennett now with extra incentive and motivation it seems to make his Grand Tour stage win number nine.