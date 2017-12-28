Sam Bennett ready to get his season under way in Australia

Carrick-on-Suir rider to make 2018 debut in People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Shane Stokes

Sam Bennett heads towards 2018 as a much more confident rider. Photograph: Getty Images

Sam Bennett heads towards 2018 as a much more confident rider. Photograph: Getty Images

 

As he did last season, Sam Bennett is set to get his season under way in Australia.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider will travel south with his Bora-hansgrohe team and make his 2018 debut in the People’s Choice Classic in Adelaide on January 14th.

The 50km race is a criterium-style event and is well suited to Bennett’s abilities. Last January, he finished second behind Caleb Ewan, with his own teammate Peter Sagan in third.

Two days later Bennett will be at the start of the Santos Tour Down Under in Port Adelaide, and will seek the best possible results from the six-stage World Tour event.

Although he and the other European riders will be up against Australians who will already have plenty of racing in their legs, he will hope that his natural speed will see him to the fore if there are any bunch gallops.

Bennett also plans to defend the Race Melbourne title he won last year.

“It’s always nice to defend a title,” he said on Thursday, “although it’s the World Tour races really that matter.”

As he did last time, he will then ride the single-day Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Bennett heads towards 2018 as a much more confident rider. His 2017 results included 10 pro victories, as well as a second and three third places on stages of the Giro d’Italia.

They are his best results to date in cycling’s Grand Tour races and he believes strongly that he can take a breakthrough victory at that level in the coming year.

Importantly, Bennett ended his 2017 season on a high with four stage wins in the Tour of Turkey. That boosted his morale and, after a scheduled short break from training, he knuckled down again to prepare for 2018.

Performance tests earlier this month showed he was making further progress and he is excited as the days count down to the start of another season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.