Sam Bennett on the winner’s podium at the Czech Cycling Tour

Having won stage two on Friday, taking over the race lead, and then conceding it on Saturday, Sam Bennett was back on the winner’s podium on Sunday at the Czech Cycling Tour. The Carrick-on-Suir rider shrugged off the lumpy course profile to win the final sprint into Doulany.

He beat Filippo Fortin (Tirol Cycling Team), Jannick Steimle (Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels) plus the rest of the main bunch to land what was his sixth win of the season.

Bennett isn’t listed to take part in this month’s Vuelta a España. The Bora-hansgrohe professional will instead follow a different path as part of his buildup towards the world road race championships.