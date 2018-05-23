Sam Bennett denied third Giro stage win as Viviani claims his fourth

Ireland’s Sam Bennett was denied a third stage win the Giro d’Italia as home sprint hero Elia Viviani claimed his fourth stage win of the race on Wednesday.

Quick-Step Floors’ Viviani won the 155km stage 17 from Riva del Garda to Iseo in a damp sprint finish, with Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe forced to settle for second place after finding himself briefly boxed out on the final straight, made treacherous by a heavy shower .

There was no change at the top of the general classification, in which Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates leads by 56 seconds from defending champion Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb.

Italian Domenico Pozzovivo of Bahrain-Merida is third, three minutes and 11 seconds down, putting him 39 seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Chris Froome in fourth place.