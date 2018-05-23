Sam Bennett denied third Giro stage win as Viviani claims his fourth
Irish sprinter boxed in on final straight and has to settle for second
Elia Viviani celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of Ireland’s Sam Bennett (left) to win the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia between Riva del Garda and Iseo during. Photograph: Luk Benies/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland’s Sam Bennett was denied a third stage win the Giro d’Italia as home sprint hero Elia Viviani claimed his fourth stage win of the race on Wednesday.
Quick-Step Floors’ Viviani won the 155km stage 17 from Riva del Garda to Iseo in a damp sprint finish, with Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe forced to settle for second place after finding himself briefly boxed out on the final straight, made treacherous by a heavy shower .
There was no change at the top of the general classification, in which Mitchelton-Scott’s Simon Yates leads by 56 seconds from defending champion Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb.
Italian Domenico Pozzovivo of Bahrain-Merida is third, three minutes and 11 seconds down, putting him 39 seconds ahead of Team Sky’s Chris Froome in fourth place.