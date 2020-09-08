Sam Bennett claims brilliant stage win to take back green jersey

Voilà! Just when it seemed the closer he came, the harder it was becoming, Sam Bennett made no mistake when winning his first Tour de France stage in the final bunch sprint on the island of Île de Ré – winning back the green jersey in the process.

Described in the Tour itinerary as a “golden opportunity” for the sprinters, Bennett displayed every inch of his sprinting prowess in what was still a tricky finish to stage 10 on the western coast of France, particularly given the exposed roads and crosswinds. There was also plenty of road furniture to dodge, multiple roundabouts and traffic islands adding to the obvious caution.

But there was no second guessing for Bennett this time, as he hit the front in the final 50 metres after the prefect lead out from his team Deceuninck-QuickStep, and held off the chasing Peter Sagan, who took third, with Caleb Ewan from Australia in second.

With that victory the 29-year-old Bennett, who had finished second, third and fourth in the opening week, becomes only the sixth Irish rider in Tour history to win a stage, and only the second Irish rider to win a stage in all three Grand Tours.

Starting the day trailing green jersey leader Sagan by seven points, Bennett took 50 points for the stage win, with Sagan getting 20 for third, and so now moves 21 points clear in the green jersey race. Clearly emotional afterwards, a tearful Bennett clearly realised the magnitude of his victory too.

“It’s never easy in these conditions, there’s always enough wind around here to cause splits, but the guys are in good spirits and looking forward to making the most of the day,” Bennett said at the start of the stage, and so it proved, his Deceuninck-QuickStep deserving much of the credit.

Bennett’s win also means he becomes just second even Irish rider to win stages in all three Grand Tours, equalling Shay Elliott, a feat that eluded both Seán Kelly and Stephen Roche.

He joins that elite group of six Irish Tour de France stage winners; Elliott, Kelly, Roche, Martin Earley, Dan Martin, and now Bennett.

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche lies on the ground after crashing during the 10th stage. Photograph: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Stage 10 from Île d’Oléron to Île de Ré, 170km, was mostly pancake flat, only without much shelter, particularly over the 2.9km bridge that connects La Rochelle to the island of Île de Ré. There was tension early on too, when a crash after 69km took down several riders, including Nicolas Roche, and ended the race for Sam Bewley, although the peloton was back together, with around 90 km still to ride. Another crash 16km from the finish took some riders out of the back of the peloton.

It is possible Wednesday’s Stage 11 finish at Poitiers may also have Bennett’s name on it: it was here that fellow Carrick-on-Suir rider Kelly won the first of his five stages in the Tour de France, back in 1978, the then 22-year-old first in the bunch sprint on the banks of the Clain river. Either way, these are two of the last properly flat stages before the Tour rolls into Paris on Sunday week.

“I came here saying I’d go for a stage win first, and if the green jersey is in sight, then I’ll go for that too,” Bennett said before the stage start. “Even the day I got the green, was really happy to get it, but we didn’t win the stage, then lost the yellow jersey, so mixed feelings. I’m definitely still dreaming about that stage win.”

Bennett started the day just seven points down on Sagan, 138 to 131. At the intermediate sprint, which came just 39km from the finish on the seafront at Châtelaillon-Plage, Matteo Trentin took the 20 points, with Bennett seemingly content to allow Sagan take 17 points in second, while he took 15 in third. That lead now rests at 21 in favour of Bennett.

The youngest of the Irish trio in this year’s tour at age 29, Bennett was born in the cycling hotbed of Wervik, in Flanders in Belgium, where his father Michael, from the cycling hotbed of Carrick-on-Suir, happened to be playing professional football for the local club Eendracht Wervik.

The family returned to Carrick-on-Suir when his father was offered the job to manage Waterford United and in 2008, aged 17, Bennett was Irish Junior road race champion, and a year later became the youngest ever rider to win a stage in the famed Rás Tailteann.

His first Tour de France start in 2015 was cut short by illness and injury, his second start a year later marred by another crash in stage 1, although he did make it to the Champs-Élysées in this one, in 174th position, the last rider to finish. After three stage wins in the 2018 Giro, and two more in the 2019 Vuelta, and now riding his own self-proclaimed dream team in Belgian outfit Deceuninck-QuickStep, Bennett came to the 2020 Tour determined to make it a hat-trick of stage wins.