Sam Bennett battles hard to take a second stage win in Paris-Nice

Irish star times his sprint to perfection to take stage 5 of week-long race

Ireland’s Sam Bennett celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 of the Paris-Nice race between Vienne and Bollene. Photograph: Bas Czerwinski/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s Sam Bennett celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 5 of the Paris-Nice race between Vienne and Bollene. Photograph: Bas Czerwinski/AFP via Getty Images

 

Ireland’s Sam Bennett claimed his second victory of this year’s week-long Paris-Nice race with a perfectly timed sprint on stage 5 on Thursday.

Bennett, who won the opening stage on Sunday, benefited from the work of his Deceuninck-Quick Step lead-out train to beat France’s Nacer Bouhanni and German Pascal Ackermann.

“The guys were incredible today,” said Bennett. “Some [riders] won’t let me follow my own train for some reason, they don’t concentrate on their own sprint.

“It was a very hard final, I didn’t think I would hold it to the line but I’m proud I finished it off.”

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey at the end of the 200-km ride between Vienne and Bollene ahead of German Maximilian Schachmann.

The race will not get its traditional finale on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais this year because regional authorities said it would have to avoid the city, which will be under a lockdown on Saturday and Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.