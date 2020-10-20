Salwa Eid Naser cleared of anti-doping violation by World Athletics

Bharaini World 400m champion had been accused of missing three tests

 

World champion Salwa Eid Naser has been cleared of an anti-doping violation by a World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal.

The Bahrain runner, who won the 400 metres title in Doha last October, had been provisionally suspended since June having been accused of four failures under the whereabouts system.

Naser was accused of missing three tests between January 2019 and January 2020 as well as a filing failure.

The tribunal panel decided one of the alleged missed tests, in April 2019, could not be counted as such because the doping control officer became confused by numbered car parking spaces at the athlete’s apartment block and knocked on the door of a storage room instead of Naser’s apartment.

Because the filing failure was backdated to January 1st, 2019 and the final missed test was on January 24th, 2020, there were not three offences within 12 months and the charges were therefore dismissed.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which brought the charges, has 30 days in which to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.