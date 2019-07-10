Síofra Cléirigh Büttner finishes seventh in 800m final in Naples

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner finished in seventh position in a deeply competitive 800 metres final at the World University Games in Naples, two seconds off the gold medal winner Catriona Bissett of Australia.

Bissett clocked 2:01.20, while Büttner, with the leaders up until the final 200m, coming home in 2:03.20, having run her personal best of 2:01.98 earlier this month.

Three other Irish medal hopes all came through their heats and will look to progress further in Thursday’s semi-finals: Phil Healy won her 200m heat in 23.46, not long back to full fitness after breaking a bone in her foot, and is ranked second fastest of the qualifiers so far.

Sarah Lavin is also second fastest qualifier in the 100m hurdles after running a season best of 13.32, as is Marcus Lawlor in the 200m, as he qualified in 20.76.

Ireland has only ever won four gold medals in the 60 years of the World University Games: Thomas Barr struck gold over the 400m hurdles in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2015, joining Sonia O’Sullivan (1991 - 1500m), Ronnie Delany (1961 - 800m) and Niall Bruton (1991-1500m).