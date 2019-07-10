Ruthless Novak Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon semi-final

Defending champion won 10 games in a row during his demolition of David Goffin

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating David Goffin during their men’s singles quarter-final at Wimbledon. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won 10 games in a row in a quarter-final rout of David Goffin at Wimbledon.

The defending champion was an early break down but from there was utterly ruthless in racing to a 6-4 6-0 6-2 victory to reach a ninth semi-final at the All England Club.

For eight games, this was a terrific contest. Goffin, in his first quarter-final at SW19, came out hitting the ball exceptionally cleanly and seemingly determined to take the match to the world number one.

Djokovic, meanwhile, looked a little tense. He struggled to find his forehand and, after saving two break points in the third game, a forehand wide gave Goffin the first break for 4-3.

But, instead of a launchpad for the Belgian, it turned out to be the point at which Djokovic caught flight.

A tentative game from Goffin to hand the break back was all it took for the momentum to switch completely. By the time the 21st seed won another game, they were already in the third set.

There were still moments of brilliance from Goffin, such as the tweener lob, returned less successfully by a tweener from his opponent, in the opening game of the second set.

But Djokovic was playing at a level of consistent excellence that Goffin simply could not match.

Goffin double-faulted to hand Djokovic yet another break for 3-1 in the third set.

The extraordinary dominance of the big three of men’s tennis has been a story not just of their remarkable talents but also their competitive desire, and Djokovic roared after saving two break points in the next game.

Soon after it was all over, Djokovic through to face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Guido Pella and within sight of a sixth Wimbledon final.

