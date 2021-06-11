Royal Cork’s Nieulargo set to be crowned Dún Laoghaire to Dingle champion

Formal results yet to be announced for 280-nautical miles contest

Action from the start of the Dún Laoghaire to Dingle Race. Photograph: David Branigan/Inpho/Oceansport

Although formal results have yet to be declared in Kerry, Denis and Annamaria Murphy’s Nieulargo from the Royal Cork Yacht Club was the clear winner of the Dún Laoghaire to Dingle Race.

Individual class results were being held up due to moves by the race committee against five competitors for infringing on the Tuskar Traffic Separation Scheme on Wednesday night.

Nieulargo’s race went to the wire by the end of the 280-nautical miles contest as a late surge by double consecutive winner Paul O’Higgins on Rockabill VI almost upended the result.

The Royal Irish YC entry was chasing a hat-trick of wins and while able to finish one place ahead of the Crosshaven boat, the finishing time corrected to 55 seconds behind the overall winner.

Race finishing places and overall winners are decided using the IRC rating system that aims to even out design differences, similar to handicapping.

The IRC system saw ‘line honours’ winner Conor Doyle on Freya drop from first place to sixth on corrected time.

However, the Kinsale YC skipper had a request for redress application decided on Thursday night seeking allowance for time spent rescuing a kitesurfer off Brittas Bay on Wednesday afternoon soon after starting the race.

However, even with redress, overturning Nieulargo’s win appeared unlikely.

Later on Wednesday night, five boats allegedly failed to observe the correct procedure for the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) off the Tuskar Rock lighthouse and have been penalised 20 per cent additional time.

Several of the boats were still at sea on Friday evening so if any these boats appeal their penalty, the results could alter again.

Application of the rules for TSS brings offshore racing into stricter alignment with the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea and is standard procedure in all Royal Ocean Racing Club events.

The ‘D2D’ is a RORC recognised event and is a qualifier for the 695 nautical mile Fastnet Race that is planned for later this summer for which 500 entries have been received.

