Rowing: two silvers for Ireland in Rotterdam

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are pipped at the death by Germany

Paul O’Donovan picked up a silver medal in Rotterdam. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ireland won two silver medals at the World Cup Regatta in Rotterdam on Sunday - the second after an extraordinary race by Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

The Ireland lightweight double led for three quarters of the race but were pipped by three hundredths of a second by fast-finishing Germany.

The Irish had kept their lead even after Paul O’Donovan had stopped rowing briefly as he reached down and flipped a stroke coach back into the boat. All without losing their lead.

The openweight double of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne had also taken a silver medal.

In difficult conditions, with bobbly water, the Ireland double raced really well. Germany and Switzerland pushed into the early lead. Doyle and Byrne were the outstanding crew through the middle stages: they passed Germany and pushed up on Switzerland.

Remarkably, Ireland then pulled out a very fast last 500 metres - one minute 44.8 seconds and went close to beating the Swiss, overlapping them coming to the line.

Britain took third.

The Ireland women’s pair of Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska finished sixth in their A Final.

The Irish crew started very well and swapped the lead with New Zealand early on. However, it was Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler who took it out in the middle stages. Australia moved up beside them and, after a fine contest, took gold. Crowley and Dukarska could not maintain the early speed.

