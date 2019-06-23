Rowing: tough day for Irish crews at World Cup regatta

Two new crews finish 11th and 12th in Poland before improving in Sunday’s B Finals

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska were part of a four-strong crew which finished fifth in the B Final in Poland. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Ireland’s two new crews tested themselves in Olympic events at the World Cup Regatta in Poland - and discovered how tough the competition is. The four and pair finished 11th and 12th overall, fifth and sixth in B Finals.

The women’s four took fifth in an interesting race. The two halves of the contest were very different. Poland made a good start, and the Ireland crew of Tara Hanlon, Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley and Emily Hegarty tracked them well.

New Zealand took over and led through the third quarter, but under pressure from Germany and Britain Two. The British crew came through to win, from Germany and New Zealand.

Poland held on to fourth and Ireland were behind them in fifth.

Five crews finished, as Croatia dropped out after the first 500 metres.

The women’s pair of Claire Feerick and Eimear Lambe took a close-up sixth in their B Final.

The race was a good one, with the United States Two winning from Germany and Chile. Behind them, Ireland finished fast but could not push Italy Two and China Two, who took fourth and fifth.

World Cup Regatta, Poznan - Day Three (Irish interest)

Women

Four- B Final (Places 7 to 12): 1 Britain Two 7:10.74, 2 Germany 7:10.79, 3 New Zealand 7:11.06; 5 Ireland (T Hanlon, M Dukarska, A Crowley, E Hegarty) 7:19.68.

Pair- B Final (Places 7 to 12): 1 United States Two 7:48.08, 2 Germany 7:50.03, 3 Chile 7:50.50; 6 Ireland (C Feerick, E Lambe) 7:56.69.

