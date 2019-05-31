Rowing: Strong start for Sanita Puspure at Europeans

Sanita Puspure and the Ireland double of Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle powered to fine heat wins on the first day of the European Championships in Lucerne this morning. For Gary O’Donovan, the picture was cloudier. In his first outing at international level in a lightweight single scull, he could only finish sixth and will compete in a repechage with the aim of taking his place in the semi-finals.

Puspure will aim to win gold at this regatta. Her first outing can be a tricky one for her at big events, but she had a built-in driver in her heat. Vicky Thornley, Britain’s top sculler, was across the course from her. Puspure and Thornley duly fought it out – until the closing stages when the Ireland sculler sprinted away to win by almost five seconds. Both women booked places in the semi-finals.

The first race involving an Ireland crew could hardly have gone better: it featured a storming win for the Ireland men’s double. Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne are powerful men and form a potent combination – as the crews in their heat discovered. Romania were the only unit which fully tried to match the UCC/Belfast Boat Club combination, but they let them go at the end. The two crews took the places in the semi-finals.

It all went badly wrong for Gary O’Donovan in his heat of the lightweight single sculls. He got stuck at the back of the pack early on, and while he pushed into fifth in the middle of the race, he lost out again at the finish and took sixth. Italy’s Martino Goretti made the race his from the start, and went on to win.

European Championships, Lucerne, Day One (Irish interest)

Men

Double Sculls: Heat One(First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechages): 1 Ireland (P Doyle, R Byrne) 6:26.53, 2 Romania 6:29.62.

Lightweight Single Sculls: Heat One (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechages): 1 Italy (M Goretti) 7:05.54, 2 Switzerland (J Schaeuble) 7:06.73; 6 Ireland (G O’Donovan) 7:34.73.

Women

Single Sculls: Heat Three (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to Repechages): 1 Ireland (S Puspure) 7:30.65, Britain (V Thornley) 7:35.35.