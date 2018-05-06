Rowing: Queens University impress at British championships

Queen’s University, Belfast, amassed a big haul of medals at the BUCS (British University and Colleges Sport ) Regatta at Nottingham.

There were gold medals for the Beginners’ coxed four and for Tiernan Oliver in the intermediate single while and Nathan Hull took silver right behind him. The two then teamed up on Sunday to take silver in the intermediate double.

In the top-ranked Championship single, Philip Doyle took silver and on Saturday. Sam McKeown could only take fourth on the day, but the two men formed a Championship double which took silver yesterday.

The Queen’s women’s rowers won through to a succession of A finals. The Beginners’ coxed four took silver on Sunday, and Fiona Bell took a bronze medal in the Championship Single.

The much-anticipated Lough Rynn Regatta, set for Saturday, was cancelled on precautionary grounds. However, it is understood that conditions on the day turned out to be less problematic than predicted.