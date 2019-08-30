Rowing: Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne qualify for Olympics

The Ireland double of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their semi-final at the World Championships with style and qualified the second Ireland boat for the Olympic Games.

This is a confident young crew – Byrne is just 21 – and this was an assured performance. They matched New Zealand early on, used the middle stages to take the lead and then held off the final charges of Britain and Romania to win by just under a second. It was Romania rather than the fancied British who took second and they roared with joy when they realised what they had done.

Doyle and Byrne sat mutely on the green water on this course beside the Danube and took their time to recover. Their minds will now be on the final and on China who won the other semi-final in a slightly better time.

And maybe a little thought will be given to Tokyo.

Gary O’Donovan took 10th place overall in the lightweight single sculls.

In an exciting finish to the B Final, the Skibbereen man finished fourth, just over two seconds behind the winner, Rainer Kepplinger of Austria.

“I had a good race. I gave it everything I could,” he told the Irish Times. “I was thinking to myself I might as well do myself the best justice I can while I’m out there.”

O’Donovan said that the standard at the regatta had been extremely high. He had pulled up in the semi-final, and paddled home in sixth. He had planned to stay with the leaders and found he could not get into the top three to qualify.

“In the initial stages of the race I tried to do everyting I could to stay with them. Maybe I got a bit panicky. But I think that even if I had put together my best race I still wouldn’t have been able to stay with them.”

Lydia Heaphy took fifth in her lightweight singles B Final. Again, the finish was a charge to the line by multiple boats – Heaphy was less than a second off third.

“I’m pretty happy,” she said, when asked for her overall view of the event. She was pleased to be able to compete at such a high level. “I thought I might be last!”

In fact she was among the very best in her class, finishing 11th of the 19 who entered.

The Ireland lightweight quadruple lost their battle with the United States in the B Final. The crew of Hugh Sutton, Miles Taylor, Ryan Ballantine, and Jake McCarthy drews the cheers of the Irish support as they strained hard to catch the winners.

World Rowing Championships, Linz-Ottensheim, Day Six (Irish interest)

Men Lightweight Quadruple - B Final: 1 United States 6:03.94, 2 Ireland (H Sutton, M Taylor, R Ballantine, J McCarthy) 6:06.62.

Double - A/B Semi-Final Two: 1 Ireland (P Doyle, R Byrne) 6:13.88, 2 Romania 6:14.86, 3 Britain 6:15.84.

Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Austria (R Kepplinger) 7:00.16; 4 Ireland (G O’Donovan) 7:02.18.

Women Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Australia (Alice Arch) 7:52.59; 5 Ireland (L Heaphy) 7:55.40.