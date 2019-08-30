Rowing: Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne qualify for Olympics

Young double held of Britain and Romania to take the victory by just under a second

Liam Gorman in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in action during day three of the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in action during day three of the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

 

The Ireland double of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their semi-final at the World Championships with style and qualified the second Ireland boat for the Olympic Games.

This is a confident young crew – Byrne is just 21 – and this was an assured performance. They matched New Zealand early on, used the middle stages to take the lead and then held off the final charges of Britain and Romania to win by just under a second. It was Romania rather than the fancied British who took second and they roared with joy when they realised what they had done.

Doyle and Byrne sat mutely on the green water on this course beside the Danube and took their time to recover. Their minds will now be on the final and on China who won the other semi-final in a slightly better time.

And maybe a little thought will be given to Tokyo.

Gary O’Donovan took 10th place overall in the lightweight single sculls.

In an exciting finish to the B Final, the Skibbereen man finished fourth, just over two seconds behind the winner, Rainer Kepplinger of Austria.

“I had a good race. I gave it everything I could,” he told the Irish Times. “I was thinking to myself I might as well do myself the best justice I can while I’m out there.”

O’Donovan said that the standard at the regatta had been extremely high. He had pulled up in the semi-final, and paddled home in sixth. He had planned to stay with the leaders and found he could not get into the top three to qualify.

“In the initial stages of the race I tried to do everyting I could to stay with them. Maybe I got a bit panicky. But I think that even if I had put together my best race I still wouldn’t have been able to stay with them.”

Lydia Heaphy took fifth in her lightweight singles B Final. Again, the finish was a charge to the line by multiple boats – Heaphy was less than a second off third.

“I’m pretty happy,” she said, when asked for her overall view of the event. She was pleased to be able to compete at such a high level. “I thought I might be last!”

In fact she was among the very best in her class, finishing 11th of the 19 who entered.

The Ireland lightweight quadruple lost their battle with the United States in the B Final. The crew of Hugh Sutton, Miles Taylor, Ryan Ballantine, and Jake McCarthy drews the cheers of the Irish support as they strained hard to catch the winners.

World Rowing Championships, Linz-Ottensheim, Day Six (Irish interest)

Men Lightweight Quadruple - B Final: 1 United States 6:03.94, 2 Ireland (H Sutton, M Taylor, R Ballantine, J McCarthy) 6:06.62.

Double - A/B Semi-Final Two: 1 Ireland (P Doyle, R Byrne) 6:13.88, 2 Romania 6:14.86, 3 Britain 6:15.84.

Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Austria (R Kepplinger) 7:00.16; 4 Ireland (G O’Donovan) 7:02.18.

Women Lightweight Single - B Final (places 7 to 12): 1 Australia (Alice Arch) 7:52.59; 5 Ireland (L Heaphy) 7:55.40.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.