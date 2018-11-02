Rowing: Maurogiovanni wants date of Irish Championships switched

But clubs unlikely to agree to such a key change to the domestic calendar in 2019
Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll: impressed at the Ireland trial last week. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll: impressed at the Ireland trial last week. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

Fresh from an outstanding 2018 season, Ireland high performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni has launched a campaign to have the Irish Championships moved from their July date in order to allow top athletes to compete at the highest level both at home and abroad.

In 2019 the championships will clash directly with the final World Cup in Rotterdam (July 12th to 14th).

And big events are pencilled in to follow swiftly afterwards: the World Under-23 Championships (July 23rd to 28th); the Coupe de la Jeunesse (August 2nd to 4th) and the World Junior Championships (August 6th to 11th).

However, it seems unlikely that clubs will agree to a change to the domestic calendar in 2019. It has been a long-standing practice that the programme is set out a year in advance, allowing volunteers to arrange holidays with a firm understanding of the shape of the season.

What may happen in this case is that Maurogiovanni will not allow those in the high performance system – including juniors and U-23 athletes – to compete at the championships. He has hinted strongly that this is his plan, though the told The Irish Times that this could only happen after a decision by the high performance committee of Rowing Ireland.

Neville Maxwell, the chair of that committee, strongly backs the high performance director’s push to have the championships moved. The committee meets next week.

Maurogiovanni has been touring the country, talking to rowers and coaches in open fora.

The Ireland trial at the weekend yielded some interesting results. The pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll emerged with a fine win; Jack Dorney enhanced his reputation as a top junior and Molly Curry headed the women’s junior rankings.

Another interesting women’s crew to win their grade was the U-23 pair of Neptune’s Claire Feerick and Eimear Lambe of UCD, who has returned from a year in Germany.

The Neptune head of the river scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. The Fours Head in London is a huge event – but not for Irish crews this year.

Next Saturday (November 10th) sees the return of the Dublin Head, subject to a weather check. Twenty-one crews have entered.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.