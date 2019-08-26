Rowing: Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll miss out in Austria

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll fell out of the hunt for the top placings in the men’s pair on Monday morning at the World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria.

In a very close repechage race, the former world champions in the lightweight pair failed by two thirds of a second to make the top two placing which would have seen them progress to a quarter-final.

In a three boat finish, Chile pipped Greece by one hundredth of a second, with Ireland 0.65 behind the Chileans.

O’Donovan and O’Driscoll are set to contest an E Final for places 25 to 31.

In their first outing, the Ireland lightweight quadruple finished fourth in their heat and will compete in a repechage with the hope of reaching the A Final.

World Rowing Championships, Linz, Austria, Day Two (Irish interest)

Men

Pair - Repechage Two (First Two to Quarter-Finals; Third to Final E): 1 Chile 6:43.70, 2 Greece 6:43.71; 3 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:44.35.

Lightweight Quadruple- Heat One (Winner to A Final; rest to Repechage): 4 Ireland (H Sutton, M Taylor, R Ballantine, J McCarthy) 6:04.84