Rowing: Irish crews in fine shape ahead of weekend at World Juniors

Ireland’s two crews head into the weekend on the back of excellent results at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo.

The junior coxed four of James O’Donovan, Matthew Gallagher, Jack Dorney, John Kearney and cox Leah O’Regan have already qualified for their A Final. They took the second qualifying spot in an exciting heat.

China led through the 500- and 1,000-metre marks, with Ireland and South Africa pushing hard for the crucial second spot. The Ireland crew refused to accept that narrative, however, and upped their rate to put serious pressure on China over the final 700 metres.

Coming up to the line, Ireland almost caught the leaders – they were just .16 behind as both crews crossed. South Africa also sprinted, closing up on Ireland, but they missed out by under half a second.

Germany and France qualified from the other heat.

In hot competition, with 22 competing crews, the Ireland junior women’s double had to take a top-two spot in their repechage just to qualify for the semi-finals. Rhiannon O’Donoghue and Molly Curry did it with some aplomb – they won, overhauling leaders Hungary with an eye-catching turn of pace in the final quarter.

World Rowing Junior Championships, Day Two (Irish interest)

Men

Junior Four, coxed - Heat One (First Two to A Final; rest to Repechage): 1 China 6:18.13, 2 Ireland (J O’Donovan, M Gallagher, J Dorney, J Kearney; cox: L O’Regan) 6:18.29; 3 South Africa 6:18.87.

Women

Junior Double Sculls - Repechage One (First Two to A/B Semi-Finals; rest to C/D Semi-Finals): 1 Ireland (R O’Donoghue, M Curry) 7:10.06, 2 Hungary 7:13.17.