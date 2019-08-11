Rowing: Ireland crews miss out on Tokyo podium

Fourth and fifth place finishes for men’s coxed four and women’s double crews

 

Ireland’s two crews took fourth and fifth in the A Finals at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

The Ireland junior men’s coxed four missed out on bronze in their race by less than a length.

Germany were the outstanding crew and took gold. Ireland, who had a terrific start, South Africa and China were the three crews disputing the lead through halfway. China took over the lead, with South Africa and Ireland in silver and bronze position at 1,500 metres.

But Germany had judged it perfectly. They passed Ireland and drove through to win from South Africa. China held off Ireland by .92 of a second to take bronze.

In the junior women’s double final, the Netherlands always looked good for gold and Lisa Bruijnincx and Jacobien van Westreenen delivered, passing the other semi-final winners, China, in the final quarter to leave them with silver. Ireland’s Molly Curry and Rhiannon O’Donoghue fought well to take out Greece in a battle for fifth and sixth. However, they could not make up enough on Lithuania, who took bronze, and Germany, who were fourth.

“I’m extremely proud of them and the effort they put in,” said coach Fran Keane of the coxed four’s performance. He said that placing fifth in an Olympic-class event with 22 entries was an encouraging result for the double, especially as Curry is junior again next season.

WORLD ROWING JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men Junior Four, coxed – A Final: 1 Germany 6:32.41, 2 South Africa 6:32.71, 3 China 6:33.90; 4 Ireland (J O’Donovan, M Gallagher, J Dorney, J Kearney; cox: L O’Regan) 6:34.82.

Women Junior Double Sculls – A Final: 1 Netherlands 7:25.50, 2 China 7:27.66, 3 Lithuania 7:30.23; 5 Ireland (R O’Donoghue, M Curry) 7:38.08

