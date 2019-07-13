Rowing: Four Irish crews reach World Cup semi-finals

Four Ireland boats qualified for A Finals at the World Cup Regatta in Rotterdam, with a first, two seconds and third placing in the semi-finals.

The men’s double of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their semi. The Ireland crew were the top crew right through the race and led Germany and late chargers Australia into the A final.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy drew the in-form German lightweight double of Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne in their semi, and the favourites were the dominant crew. The new Ireland combination closed right up coming up to the line and were just 1.66 seconds behind as they crossed. Australia were much further back in third.

Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska, the Ireland women’s pair, also finished second and qualified. They took the race to the other crews through to 1500 metres. Romania passed them to win, but Ireland held second despite a charge by Spain, who took third.

Gary O’Donovan made it through his semi-final of the lightweight single sculls. The top three would go through to today’s A Final, and the Skibbereen man held third for much of the race and then finished fast to take second. Jake McCarthy, in the same race, could only take fourth and a B Final place.

The women’s lightweight double of Denise Walsh and Lydia Heaphy were sixth in their race and go the B Final.

World Cup Regatta, Rotterdam, Day Two (Irish interest; morning session)

Men

Double Sculls - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B

Final): 1 Ireland (P Doyle, R Byrne) 6:33.47, 2 Germany 6:36.17, 3 Australia One 6:38.62 Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Germany One 6:42.04, 2 Ireland (F McCarthy, P

O’Donovan) 6:43.70, 3 Australia 6:50.80.

Lightweight Single Sculls - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Slovenia 7:22.30, 2 3 Ireland One (G O’Donovan) 7:25.89, 3 Switzerland 7:27.70; 4 Ireland Two (J McCarthy) 7:34.79.

Women

Pair - Semi-Final One (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Romania One 7:34.61, 2 Ireland (A Crowley, M Dukarska) 7:37.87, 3 Spain 7:39.49.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 6 Ireland (L Heaphy, D Walsh) 7:49.87.