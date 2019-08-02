Rowing: Busy time for Davis as she heads to Coupe de la Jeunesse

Six Ireland crews, five of them junior women, entered at Corgeno in Italy

Holly Davis: the 14-year-old Cork girl, one of four Ireland crews to win at the Home Internationals, is a remarkable talent

Holly Davis: the 14-year-old Cork girl, one of four Ireland crews to win at the Home Internationals, is a remarkable talent

 

Holly Davis, the 14-year-old Cork girl who won gold in the junior single sculls at the Home International Regatta last weekend – by almost 12 seconds – has been given the chance to represent Ireland again this weekend.

The Coupe de la Jeunesse, the 16-country European junior tournament, starts tonight (Friday) and runs to Sunday. Six Ireland crews, five of them junior women, are entered at Corgeno in Italy. Davis teams up with Chris Kirwan in the junior double, replacing the injured Grace Healy.

Davis, one of four Ireland crews to win at the Home Internationals, is a remarkable talent. The Lee Valley girl has four more years ahead as a junior. The prospect of her competing against – and maybe teaming up with – Molly Curry next season is exciting for Irish rowing.

Curry is 17 and has another year left as a junior. Next up for the Coleraine Grammar School girl is the biggest junior event – the World Championships in Tokyo begin on Wednesday. Curry joins Rhiannon O’Donoghue of Killorglin in the junior double. Ireland will also be represented by a junior men’s coxed four which has looked very good in trials.

The World Under-23 Championships was the platform for two crews to bring medals to Ireland – and gave a boost to hopes that the senior World Championships later this month in Austria could bring a breakthrough in terms of Ireland boats qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The women’s four which took silver in Florida have joined the Ireland training camp in Italy. Ireland high performance director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, said it was “a hope” that an Ireland women’s pair – the priority – and a four will go forward. The team selection for the worlds will be interesting.

However, hoping for five boats to be qualified this year does not seem a pipe dream.

Ireland are reigning world champions in the women’s single and the lightweight men’s double; both boats can hit the mark to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

At the final World Cup last month, the men’s double (silver medal) and the women’s pair (sixth) put themselves in the frame to finish in the top 11 at the worlds, which would qualify those boats.

There are also 11 places available in Linz for both a women’s four and a women’s lightweight double.

The Carrick on Shannon sprint regatta on Sunday is the biggest ever, with an upswing in the number of girls competing. The Tony Keane memorial trophy will be presented for the first time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.