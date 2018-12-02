Ronnie O’Sullivan survives unexpected Ken Doherty scare

Tournament favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan survived an unexpected scare before continuing the defence of his UK Championship title in York.

O’Sullivan was 3-0 and 4-1 down to Irishman Ken Doherty in their second-round clash at the Barbican, before recovering to win 6-5 in an 11th-frame decider.

While Doherty is a former world champion, he is on the Tour courtesy of a two-year invitation from World Snooker, so a win over O’Sullivan — who remains the game’s best player — would have been a huge shock.