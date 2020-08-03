Ronnie O’Sullivan records fastest win in Crucible history

The five-time world champion demolished Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in their first round match at the World Snooker Championships. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in their first round match at the World Snooker Championships. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

 

Ronnie O’Sullivan recorded the fastest win in Crucible history as he completed a 10-1 demolition of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh under two hours in the first round of the World Championship on Monday morning.

The five-time world champion took just 82 minutes to storm to an 8-1 advantage in the first session of their match on Sunday, with an average shot time of less than 14 seconds.

And the 44-year-old returned to quickly wrap up the two frames needed for victory and shatter the current Crucible record of 149 minutes that Shaun Murphy took to whitewash Luo Honghao last year.

Thepchaiya missed a chance to prolong the inevitable in the opening frame of the session but was punished for missing a simple red on 22.

O’Sullivan duly stepped in with a clearance of 93 — his eighth break of over 50 in the match — to move within one frame of the second round.

Despite breaking down on 41 when he missed a relatively simple red, O’Sullivan was gifted a second chance to wrap up a crushing victory with a further break of 48.

While the official match time was yet to be confirmed, it was clear O’Sullivan had smashed the previous record time for a Crucible win and become the first man to win a World Championship tie in under two hours.

O’Sullivan shrugged off his record-breaking performance, insisting: “I’m not really bothered by records — I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn’t really give you that buzz for very long.

“They’re nice when you’re chasing them but once you get them they’re over-rated in many ways. So I think you just take each game as it comes and it’s just nice to be out there playing some snooker.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.