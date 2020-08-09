Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Ding to reach Crucible last eight

Win sets up World Championships quarter-final clash with Mark Williams

Ronnie O’Sullivan got the better of Ding Junhui in a quality session on Sunday at the Crucible. File photograph: Getty Images

Ronnie O’Sullivan got the better of Ding Junhui in a quality session on Sunday at the Crucible. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Ronnie O’Sullivan swept into the last eight of the World Championships after beating Ding Junhui in a quality session which saw breaks of 50-plus in each of the evening’s seven frames.

Resuming at 8-8, O’Sullivan made the first mistake when he missed a simple black, but seized a second chance to take the frame with a break of 87.

A short yellow from Ding allowed O’Sullivan to extend his lead to two frames with a 73, before Ding pounced on another missed black by O’Sullivan to reduce the deficit with a break of 88.

O’Sullivan nudged 11-9 in front with a break of 60, and after Ding cleared to brown in the next with a break of 81, O’Sullivan struck a superb 117 to move within a frame of victory.

O’Sullivan narrowly missed back-to-back centuries but a 93 break in the next sealed up a 13-10 win and with it a last-eight clash with Mark Williams.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.